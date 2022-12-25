Getting You A Brand New Vehicle Is The Least I Could Do To Show My Love For You My Wife Ndita- Thabo Kawana

GETTING YOU A BRAND NEW VEHICLE IS THE LEAST I COULD DO to SHOW MY LOVE FOR YOU MY WIFE NDITA-KAWANA.

24th December, 2022

To make her holiday special and spice up the romance between them, Ministry of Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has aquired a 2022 TOP OF THE RANGE P-SERIES LT VERSION double cab vehicle off the showroom floor.

Mr. Kawana says he is only appreciating his wife because of her true love, friendship and care.

Further, he believes that his wife Ndita meets his expectations which is love, respect, friendship, care and is the source of his happiness.

He reaffirms that because of her, he finds joy in everything and energized in all aspects of life, adding that without her love, he feels incomplete and a little lost.

Mr. Kawana says his Wife is his friend, nurse, doctor, mother and companion.

He reiterates that he remains grateful to her for the way she cares for him and that getting her a brand new vehicle was the least he could do if it puts a smile on her face as that puts a smile in his heart.

Mrs. Kawana could not hold her tears of joy back as her husband gifted her the vehicle earlier in the day, she thanked God for blessing her with such a loving and caring husband and father to their children.

Mr. Kawana gifted his Wife with the vehicle in witness of their daughters Beatrice, Grace and Akende.

The girls thanked their father for loving their mother unconditionally and for always been there for his family.