They have hatched a plan to prevent the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) from using the acronym UKA- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba







They are registering another UKA

…Zambia is facing a very dark period but UPND Government is focusing all its energies on fighting its political opponents…

They have hatched a plan, to prevent the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) from using the acronym UKA.

They are registering the Unified Knowledge of Africa party (UKA).

I wish President Hakainde Hichilema and his team devoted similar energy to resolving the crises of the country.

The country is facing a serious economic crisis, volatile exchange rate and rising inflation rate.

Zambians are experiencing the highest cost of living in recent memory, with essential foodstuffs such as mealie-meal 25kg costing K360 (when they found the price at K120), fuel at K34 (it was at K17), 2kg sugar K70 (when it was at K25).

Prices of other goods and services such as electricity, cooking oil, e.t.c have all gone up.

Their solution to all this is harsh and archaic monetary and fiscal policies, reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and foreign Direct Investment.

We have had multiple and dangerous health outbreaks including cholera, dysentery, typhoid, anthrax, malaria (yes there is an outbreak despite it being endemic) and Syphilis.

We have legacy issues that have gone worse, such as poverty ( now standing at 60%, the highest in 15 years) youth unemployment and the disease burden.

Zambia’s HIV prevalence rate stands at 11.1 percent with an estimated 1.4 million people living with HIV and 1.1 million people on treatment.

Currently the country is facing load-shedding, the worst since 2015. Yet the country has achieved more installed generation capacity.

But our dear brother focuses every ounce of his energy on fighting the Patriotic Front, and the Opposition in general.

He is keen to stay in power at all cost.

He has devised and is engaged in dirty schemes at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA), National Registration Department, Judiciary, Parliament, ZNBC and others to enhance his chances for re-election.

He has made tribal and regional appointments to all key positions in the country to attempt to get a vice-grip in affairs affecting the 2026 elections.

Can someone tell him that his biggest opponent is the hunger and the economy and the people of Zambia, and not the Opposition.

The solution is; Deliver, deliver, deliver.