STATE MOVES TO REGISTER FAKE ‘UKA’

… UKA Council of Presidents (CoP) calls for mass actions of the throughout the Country

08th May, 2024

As the United Kwacha Alliance-UKA, we have received confirmed reports that the State through President Hakainde Hichilema, Jack Mwiimbu and Thabo Kawana have moved to register a ‘FAKE UKA’ as part of the tricks not to register the real United Kwacha Alliance, UKA.

The Nation must be reminded that the State has applied extreme INERTIA to register the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA). It has resorted to peddling cheap lies through Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu and their surrogates.

We are reliably informed that the registration of this FAKE UKA has reached an advanced stage and it is aimed at sponsoring confusion in the same way they have done so in the Patriotic Front Party (PF).

We wish to strongly warn President Hakainde Hichilema, Jack Mwiimbu and Thabo Kawana that such imigalato (tricks) shall be met with equal force from UKA. It is now clear to UKA that we are dealing with uncivil, unreasonable and uncouth characters, UKA shall respond accordingly, we have talked enough.

UKA CALLS ON ALL IT’S MEMBERS COUNTRYWIDE TO GET READY FOR MASS ACTIONS TO DEFEND OUR COUNTRY’S DEMOCRACY. IG MUSAMBA MUST CREATE ENOUGH ROOM IN THE CELLS, WE ARE COMING TO FILL THEM UP.

All the UKA Presidents are prepared to be arrested alongside our people in defense of our cherished freedoms and democracy. UKA leaders shall lead from the front and willing to pay any sacrifice deemed fit by Hichilema’s Government.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Communications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA