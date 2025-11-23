GEZILE TO APPEAR IN COURT OVER CYBER HARASSMENT AND HUMILIATION CASE



Details in the statement…..



The Zambia Police Service has formally charged and arrested Gezile Smith Mwale, aged 23, of Ibex Hill, Lusaka, for offences of Prohibition, Humiliation, and Harassment contrary to Section 22 of the Cyber Crime Act No. 4 of 2025.





The arrest follows a report made on November 21,2025 around 13:00 hours by Abigail Mutale, aged 28, also of Ibex Hill, who complained that she had been subjected to repeated humiliation and harassment on a social media platform.





Preliminary investigations reveal that between November 1 and November 21, 2025, the suspect allegedly went live on her TikTok account, disseminating false information and publishing an image of the complainant. The material circulated is alleged to have harmed the complainant’s reputation and exposed her to public ridicule, humiliation, and embarrassment.





Following these allegations, police apprehended and detained the suspect. She was subsequently warned and cautioned, and later formally charged and arrested in accordance with the provisions of the Cyber Crime Act No. 4 of 2025.





The suspect has since been released on police bond and is scheduled to appear in court soon.



The Zambia Police Service urges members of the public to exercise responsibility, respect, and restraint when using social media platforms.

Online conduct must uphold the dignity and rights of all individuals. Any misuse of digital platforms to harass, humiliate, or harm others will be addressed in accordance with the law.



Issued by:



Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer

#SunFmTvNews