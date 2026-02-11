GHANA DECLARES WEDNESDAY ‘FUGU DAY’ TO PROMOTE TRADITIONAL OUTFIT AFTER ONLINE MOCKERY





Ghana has designated every Wednesday as a day to wear the country’s traditional outfit, the fugu, days after it sparked an online debate with Zambians.





The garment gained prominence last week when President John Dramani Mahama wore it during a state visit to Zambia, where some mockingly called it a “blouse,” prompting a fierce response from Ghanaians online.

Ghana’s Minister for Tourism Abla Dzifa Gomashie said on Tuesday that wearing the outfit every week would help project the country’s identity “with pride on the global stage”.





She encouraged wearing the outfit “in all its diverse forms, designs, and expressions, complemented by its distinctive and beautiful accessories”.



