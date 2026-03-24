Ghana Enters Global Lithium Market Amid West-China Competition



Ghana is stepping into the global lithium market after ratifying the Ewoyaa mining lease, developed by Atlantic Lithium.

This $185 million project is expected to produce 3.6 million tonnes of lithium concentrate over the next decade, marking a strategic shift from Ghana’s traditional reliance on gold.





The government holds a 13% stake in the project and has introduced royalty structures similar to the gold sector, aiming to secure national benefits while attracting foreign investment.

Lithium from Ghana will be a key resource as Western nations seek to reduce dependence on China for critical minerals.





As neighbouring countries expand lithium production, Ghana faces a delicate balancing act: welcoming foreign investment while asserting resource nationalism to protect its mineral wealth in the evolving global energy economy.