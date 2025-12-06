Ghana Plans To Build Its First Nuclear Power Plant By 2027



Ghana is set to begin construction of its first nuclear power plant by 2027, according to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.





Two sites have been identified for the nuclear power plant.



One of the sites will have a large-scale power plant designed to feed directly into the national grid.





The second site will support a smaller industrial nuclear facility intended for specialized energy needs.





As of now, only one African country operates a nuclear power plant, which is South Africa.





Egypt, Rwanda, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Kenya have ongoing or planned nuclear programs.



