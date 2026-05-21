Ghana police arrest woman for allegedly threatening to k!ll President Mahama

The Inspector-General of Police’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) in Ghana has arrested a woman identified as Mahama Aminat, also known as Akosua Serwaa Minat, over alleged threats and offensive comments directed at the country’s President, John Dramani Mahama in videos circulated on social media.

According to a statement issued by the police on Thursday, May 21, 2026, the suspect was captured in some videos posted on TikTok making insulting remarks about the President, threatening the life of the President and inciting others to harm both him and the First Lady.

“Following the circulation of the videos, on 19th May 2026, a joint operation team involving the CVET and the Surveillance Unit of the National Operations Department, arrested the suspect on 20th May, 2026 at Sekyere Zongo in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region,” the statement read.

“The suspect is currently in Police custody and will be put before the court.”