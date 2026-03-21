Ghana, South Africa Turn to Dangote Refinery Amid Global Fuel Crisis



Several African countries, including Ghana and South Africa, are turning to the Dangote Refinery as the ongoing Middle East conflict disrupts global fuel supply.





Reports show that rising tensions involving Iran and its allies have pushed crude oil prices above $100 per barrel, creating shortages and forcing countries that rely heavily on imports to seek alternatives.





As a result, nations like Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya are now looking to Nigeria’s refinery—owned by billionaire Aliko Dangote—for petrol and diesel supply, with some already exploring long-term deals.





The refinery, with a capacity of about 650,000 barrels per day, is rapidly becoming a key energy lifeline for Africa, especially as supply chains from the Middle East tighten.





Analysts say the development highlights Africa’s long-standing dependence on imported refined fuel, while also positioning Nigeria as a strategic energy hub on the continent.





However, with most of the refinery’s output already serving domestic demand, only a limited volume remains available for export, raising concerns about whether it can meet growing regional needs