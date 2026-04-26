Ghanaian govt to relocate its citizen seen in viral video being attacked by South Africans

The Ghanaian government has agreed to relocate its citizen, Emmanuel Asamoah, a victim of a xenophobia attack in South Africa, back to the country at full cost.

A video that went viral during the week, showed a group of South Africans who accosted Emmanuel and accsued him of illegally residing in their country. They alleged that he connived with fraudulent police officers to obtain a resident permit in their country.

A lady who spoke to him said;

‘’”We don’t want Africans here anymore. We’re tired of seeing African migrants moving all over the world, refusing to fix their own countries. We’re making it clear: we don’t want you here. You know you’re visitors, yet you’ve decided to integrate into our communities. Can we come to Ghana and do what you’re doing?”

Emmanuel later spoke with a TV station and called for his fellow Ghanaians to join him to return home to build their own country.

While speaking in a TV interview, the Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Ablakwa, said Emmanuel has been located and will soon be relocated at no cost.