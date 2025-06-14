Ghanaian mother disciplines son in classroom for disrespecting his teachers

As the proverb says, spare the rod and spoil the child. Modern educational reforms have prevented teachers from using canes to correct children, however, parents are not bound by such laws.

In a video circulating on social media, a Ghanaian mother took the charge of disciplining her son in school after teachers failed to do so.

According to sources, the mother went to the school to punish her son after his disregard for school authorities.

The school authorities are bound by the Ghana Education Service not to issue copral punishment to students. They however say it needful to report to the child’s mother.

The mother, clearly infuriated by his son’s attitude stormed the local government school to issue the punishment himself.

In the video, the mother is seen issuing lashes to the boy while his mates hold onto him and stretch him on the desk.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online. With some applauding the woman for correcting her child, some also feel it’s not right nor in her authority since it was in school.