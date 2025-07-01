Ghanaian woman launches search for a Chinese national who impregnated her and then vanished

A young woman from Ghana’s Ashanti Region is pleading with the public and authorities for help in locating a Chinese national who impregnated her and then vanished.

Selina Adu Gyamfi, a resident of Abodom in the Asante Bekwai Municipality, recounted her experience in an emotional interview with Nyira FM, revealing how she was abandoned by her former partner, identified only as Leon. According to Selina, Leon was part of a group of Chinese nationals involved in illegal mining, locally referred to as galamsey, in the area.

She said their relationship began while Leon was working in Bekwai and quickly became serious. “My issue is that some Chinese people came to Abodom, Asante Bekwai, for galamsey. I had a relationship with one of them called Leon. When they were leaving, I didn’t know I was pregnant,” she said tearfully.

Selina described the relationship as affectionate and financially supportive, saying Leon would often give her ₵1,000 weekly or ₵500 every three days. She believed they were building a future together until the miners abruptly left town.

Two months later, she discovered she was pregnant and contacted Leon, who initially expressed happiness. But soon after, he cut off all communication. “I called to inform him I was pregnant, and he said he liked it. But I don’t know what people told him; he started avoiding me and eventually blacklisted me,” she said.

Selina said she reported the matter to the local police, which led to Leon’s brief arrest. However, he was released and has not been seen since.

“Leon was good to me while we were together, but now I’m struggling to take care of the child alone. I don’t know where he is,” she cried.

Her appeal has sparked public sympathy and renewed concerns over the lack of accountability among some foreign nationals involved in illegal mining activities in Ghana.