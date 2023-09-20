Ghanaians to be charged over pro-Wagner rally

Police in Ghana have confirmed that five people are being charged in connection with organising a rally last month in support of the Russian mercenary group Wagner.

The small gathering took place in the south-western city of Takoradi on Sunday 13 August, which was 10 days before the death of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash.

Witnesses told the BBC those attending wore Wagner mercenary-branded shirts and flew Russian flags.

Wagner has had a strong presence in several African countries in recent years – in particular in the Central African Republic (CAR), Libya and Mali.

Those arrested for organising the event are to face trial next month, but police are yet to say exactly what charges they will face.