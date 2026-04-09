Ghana’s President Faces Backlash Across Africa for Praising France and Macron.

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has come under heavy criticism on social media from Africans across the continent after publicly praising France and President Emmanuel Macron.



In his statement on his social media handles, the president wrote:

“Ghana and France continue to deepen our relations on all fronts. I am grateful for the honour to co-chair the One Health Summit in Lyon, where I presented the objectives of the Accra Reset initiative under the One Health agenda. Today’s meetings with President Emmanuel Macron and the President of the French Senate further demonstrate the shared values of our two countries. Ghana is delighted to be selected as the first beneficiary of France’s health compact.”

The praise has sparked outrage, coming at a time when Russia’s intelligence services claimed months ago that France is planning to destabilize or remove leaders in African countries that have rejected French influence specifically naming Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Madagascar.



These countries recently expelled French forces following military takeovers aimed at ending what they describe as French neocolonialism.Many Africans view Ghana’s warm embrace of France as suspicious, especially since Ghana shares a border with Burkina Faso and has historically maintained close ties with it. Critics accuse the Ghanaian leadership of allowing itself to be used as a proxy by France to undermine Burkina Faso’s leadership, particularly Captain Ibrahim Traoré.



Analysts and commentators argue that Ghana the birthplace of #Kwame_Nkrumah, widely regarded as the father of African unity and anti-colonial liberation is betraying the broader cause of African sovereignty and independence by aligning so closely with France at this sensitive moment.The controversy continues to trend across African social media platforms, with many calling the move a setback for pan-African solidarity.



What’s your view?

Do you think Ghana is allowing itself to be used by France in a way that could undermine Africa’s liberation especially given France’s history in neighboring Burkina Faso?