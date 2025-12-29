Gigi Allegedly Breaks Up With Kai Cenat After He Refused To Gift Her a Pink G-Wagon For Christmas

One of the biggest streamers in America, Kai Cenat, has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend after he found out there is another man in the picture.

Cenat uploaded a video on his Snapchat, wailing after finding out there is another man in the picture, so he cannot continue his romantic relationship with Gigi.

They showed the public their relationship in December 2024, and barely a year later, Kai and Gigi had gone their separate ways on December 27, 2025, amid cheating allegations.

After posting on his Snapchat story announcing his breakup, people alleged that NBA Young Boy snatched his girlfriend.

Another angle of the story, which just came out, is that Gabrielle requested a Pink G-Wagon as a Christmas gift, which Kai refused, so the broke up.

Gabrielle Alayah, also known as Gigi, is a social media influencer with some great numbers as well.

Allegedly Kai Cenat’s ex-girlfriend Gabrielle Alayah cheated on Kai after she didn’t receive the pink G-Wagon she asked him for Christmas 😳 pic.twitter.com/JrMwJZHfgl — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) December 27, 2025

The two met in Manhattan, New York, and their first date was at a movie theatre.

She appeared on Kai’s stream on December 24, 2024, and surprised him in a Spider-Man outfit on his 23rd birthday.

Now there are two angles to this breakup: the first is a cheating allegation from Kai Cenat, and the second was caused by his refusal to buy the pink G-Wagon.

According to Kai Cenat, he might never be in love again.