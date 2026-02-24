🟦 GILBERT LISWANISO CALLS FOR UNITY AMONG SOUTHERN PROVINCE STRUCTURES





Gilbert Liswaniso has delivered a message centred on unity and discipline during an engagement with UPND supporters in Southern Province, urging grassroots leaders to remain focused on community mobilisation. Addressing party structures, he emphasised that ward and constituency teams carry significant responsibility in sustaining programmes introduced at national level.





Supporters attending the meeting described the address as firm, with repeated emphasis placed on loyalty and organisational cohesion. Provincial leaders were encouraged to maintain clear communication with national offices while strengthening outreach activities within their communities.





Regional engagements have become an important feature of political mobilisation, allowing party officials to connect directly with supporters and reinforce shared priorities. Organisers say the meetings help ensure that messaging remains consistent while giving local teams an opportunity to discuss challenges faced on the ground.





Participants noted that discussions centred on discipline and collaboration, with members encouraged to avoid actions that could weaken organisational unity. Liswaniso’s remarks also highlighted the role of community engagement in linking policy initiatives with residents, positioning grassroots leaders as key voices in explaining development programmes.





The gathering reflects a broader push to maintain strong organisational networks in Southern Province. Party officials indicated that further meetings are expected as mobilisation efforts continue, reinforcing the importance of unity and coordinated engagement across the region.