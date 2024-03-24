GIRL, 10, BREAKS DOWN WHILE NARRATING SIBLING’S DEFILEMENT

A 10-year-old girl of Ndola broke down yesterday while narrating how she found her father allegedly defiling her seven-year-old sister while their mother was away.

Dominic Mukosha, 44, a driver of Masaiti, is facing one count of defilement after it was alleged that on December 8, 2023 around 06:00 hours, he sexually abused his seven-year-old daughter.

When the case came up before magistrate Brian Simachela, the child witness narrated how she entered her parents’ bedroom only to find her father allegedly defiling her sister.

“I saw my father naked. He only started dressing after I saw him defiling my sister,” she narrated.

She said when the mother returned from the farms, where she had gone to do some work, she shared with her the incident. The father was allegedly beaten by his relatives when they learnt of his act before they took him to the police.

Meanwhile, the victim told the court that while she was still sleeping with friends, the father forcibly took her to his bedroom.

“I was sleeping with my friends when he grabbed me in his bedroom and started having sex with me. My sister found him on top of me,” she said.

Magistrate Simachela adjourned the case to next month, April 15, for continued trial.