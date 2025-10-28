Girls warned against visiting ‘prophets’ alone

The Zimbabwe Association of Church Related Hospitals (ZACH) has raised alarm over a growing trend of sexual abuse involving self-proclaimed prophets, warning girls and young women against visiting such individuals unaccompanied.

ZACH Kwekwe coordinator Chamunorwa Marange told The Masvingo Mirror that three sexual abuse cases involving so-called prophets were recorded in the district between July and October this year.

“We have noted some sad incidents of sexual abuse of girls by these so-called prophets, so we urge these young girls not to seek help from prophets on their own,” said Marange. “They should be accompanied by an adult or a friend to avoid such incidents. From July to October this year, we have handled three such cases involving girls aged 15, 16 and 17. Although the number may seem small, we are mindful of the many cases that go unreported.”

Marange also revealed that between January and October 2025, ZACH handled 141 cases of abuse involving girls aged 19 and below, as well as 36 cases involving women aged between 20 and 24.

He said many of the reported cases stemmed from exploitative relationships, including instances where teachers were implicated in sexual relationships with students in Redcliff and Zhombe.

“Mostly the cases are as a result of mujolo. Recently we had two cases involving teachers. It was actually consented sex and not formally reported, which shows we still have limited numbers of actual rape cases,” he said.

Marange emphasised the need for community education on healthy relationships, personal boundaries, and consent, particularly among adolescents and young women.

“We need to continue providing information on healthy relationships, boundaries, and consent, and encourage building trusted relationships with friends, family, or mentors. There is also a need to create safe and confidential environments for sharing concerns or experiences and to teach self-defence, assertiveness, and decision-making skills to our girls,” he said.

ZACH, which works with church-run health institutions across Zimbabwe, has been at the forefront of advocating for the protection of women and girls from gender-based violence and sexual exploitation under the guise of religious healing.