GIVE HH CHANCE –MPEZENI

… It’s unrealistic to expect him to deliver all his campaign promises at once – Paramount Chief Mpezeni

By SIMON MUNTEMBA

IT is unrealistic for Zambians to expect President Hakainde Hichilema to deliver all his campaign promises at once but, he should be given ample time to execute his plans for the country, Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province has said.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni has appealed to Zambians to be patient and allow MrHichilema and his team to stabilise the economy, before demanding for the fulfillment of all campaign promises.

Commenting on critics who have accused the new dawn administration of having backtracked on its campaign promises, the traditional leader said there was need to give the new administration time to settle and do their work properly.

In an interview, Paramount Chief Mpezeni said just like a farmer cannot plant a seed and expect to harvest instantly, it was equally impossible for Zambians to expect President Hichilema’s administration to fulfil all its campaign promises at once.

“Kuliye munthu olima munda basi pamene apo kushanga nokolola, tiyenitimupase mpata wosebenza HH tione mwati asebenzele naye (there is no farmer who plants a seed and starts to harvest instantly. Let HH be given chance to work),” he said.

He said much as the citizens remain starry-eyed and feel disenchanted, they should exercise patience to allow Mr Hichilema to translate his plans into reality.

Meanwhile, Paramount Chief Mpezeni has urged government to stick to its promise of starting the payment of farmers this week, who had supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency.

He noted with concern that some farmers were waiting for the payment to buy inputs.

Speaking when he addressed the nation during the New Year’s Eve, President Hichilema also urged Zambians to be patient because rebuilding the economy that was broken would take a bit of time.

He said there was need for collective efforts to rebuild the country’s economy as his administration was doing everything possible to create jobs and business opportunities for all Zambians.

He said some efforts to rebuild the economy would take some time and sacrifices which would be hard to stomach.

Mr Hichilema said the collective effort to rebuild the country and turn it into a multi-model of success for future generations would take some time.- daily Nation