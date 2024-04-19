GIVE KALABA PRIVACY

….as he continues to receive treatment at UTH, says the hospital

Lusaka… Thursday April 18, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

As much as his family and hospital appreciate the overwhelming numbers of people that have continued visiting Rainford Kalaba, we will appreciate that he is given the privacy he deserves at the moment, charges the University Teaching Hospital – Adult (UTH).

UTH – Adult Public Relations Officer Nzeba Chanda says Kalaba has continued to receive treatment at the University Teaching Hospitals-Adult.

Chanda says Kalaba’s condition is steadily improving as he remains stable.

“The medical professionals at the hospital are fully committed to ensuring that he receives the care that he deserves,” she said.

“Loved ones should continue to pray for him as he continues his journey towards full recovery.”

Chanda further said the hospital will continue updating the nation on Kalaba’s condition as the medical team remains positive.

