GIVE ME & 2, 500 PF/TONSE ALLIANCE YOUTHS K2 MILLION AS COMPENSATION FOR EXCLUDING US FROM THE NATIONAL YOUTH INDABA, LUSAKA LAWYER CELESTINE MUKANDILA TELLS GOVERNMENT

CELESTINE MUKANDILA, 2500 OTHERS DEMAND FOR K2 MILLION COMPENSATION



….arising from unlawful exclusion from the National Youth Indaba



Lusaka… Saturday March 22, 2025 ( SMART EAGLES )



Lusaka Lawyer Celestine Mambula Mukandila and 2,500 youths from Patriotic Front/Tonse Alliance are demanding for an apology, explanation, and compensation of K2 million arising from unlawful exclusion from the National Youth Indaba.





In a demand letter to Attorney General, lawyer representing the aggrieved Joseph Chirwa of Joseph Chirwa and Company, says his clients are demanding for K2 million compensation for financial losses.





“We act for Celestine Mukandila and numerous members of the Patriotic Front and Tonse Alliance youth Wing (herein referred to as “Our Clients). We have been instructed by our clients to issue this formal demand for an immediate apology, a detailed written explanation and monetary compensation concerning their unlawful exclusion from the National Youth Indaba held on 14th March, 2025,” said Mr Chirwa in the demand letter.





“In 2025, the Government of the Republic of Zambia publicly announced a National Youth Indaba to be held 14 March 2025, expressly stating that it would be an inclusive forum for all Zambian youth regardless of political affiliation, to contribute to the nation’s development. This announcement created a legitimate expectation of equitable participation.





“In reliance on the representation above, our clients dedicated significant time, resources, and effort in preparing substantive contributions to the Indaba. They researched critical issues, including the escalating cost of living, persistent loadshedding and youth empowerment strategies, with the genuine intent to contribute to the betterment of Zambia. Some of our clients even incurred substantial travel expenses, including journeys from distant locations such as Chinsali, to attend the event.”





He explained that upon arrival, his clients were unlawfully and without reasonable justification, denied entry to the National Youth Indaba by members of the Zambia Police Service, acting under the direction of the government.



Mr Chirwa said this act transformed what was publicly represented as a national event into partisan gathering, effectively excluding his clients and silencing their voices.





“In light of the aforementioned, we hereby irrevocably demand, on behalf of our Clients, the following: Monetary Compensation for Losses Incurred: Compensation in the sum of K2,000,000 for financial losses. Immediate public Apology: a formal public apology from the Government of the Republic of Zambia,” he added.



“Detailed Written Explanation: A comprehensive written explanation detailing the reasons for the exclusion of our clients.”