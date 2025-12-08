GIVE US A CHANCE TO LEAD IN 2026
YOU WILL NOT REGRET
The lasting solution to Zambia’s deep economic difficulties does not lie in the IMF or in a debt restructuring deal.
Our lasting solution lies in the collection of fair and adequate revenue from the mining sector for support to secondary industries such as manufacturing.
It lies in the development of the arts, a hugely important industry that those in power today have reduced to a footnote in a ministry!
It lies in increased state support to agriculture and enhanced food security, but those in power today are quicker to listen to the IMF and remove subsidies on farming inputs even when the US and other Western countries till subsidise their own agriculture industry.
It lies in increased state investment to social sectors such as education and health.
Dr Fred M’membe
No shortage of jokers in Zed.
Just like that? What is your message to the people? First tell them what is going on in Venezuela my guy.
Show us a successful company that you ran and then we will give you a chance to rule. Otherwise, no chance. You are touting taxing the mines, what will you tax if the mines close and leave the country because of that? Where in the world do the arts bring in revenues that you can write home about? Bollywood, Nolly wood and Hollywood do not enrich the nation, they enrich individuals who are not willing to share their loot. Naija stars invest outside Nigeria.
We shall not regret as if we are regretting now, are we regretting I wonder? Zambia and Socialism are incompatible, we are happy with our imperialists and our puppet Bally.
We have already regretted your entering the Zambian political scene, which you have fouled with your smelly tribalism. We nonetheless gave you ample time to show maturity and sell yourself – just in case we were just mistaken about your leadership capabilities but alas, you have senselessly squandered the opportunity as you have only been spewing your vitriol on only one man – Hichilema as you have bitterly and hurtfully been addressing him (you are so full of bitterness and petty jealousy that you can’t even address him as President!). Thank you for selling HH to us by your insane hatred. You can try the 2041 elections – perhaps Maduro may come to your aid!
Ba Fred twapapata