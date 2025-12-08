GIVE US A CHANCE TO LEAD IN 2026

YOU WILL NOT REGRET



The lasting solution to Zambia’s deep economic difficulties does not lie in the IMF or in a debt restructuring deal.





Our lasting solution lies in the collection of fair and adequate revenue from the mining sector for support to secondary industries such as manufacturing.





It lies in the development of the arts, a hugely important industry that those in power today have reduced to a footnote in a ministry!





It lies in increased state support to agriculture and enhanced food security, but those in power today are quicker to listen to the IMF and remove subsidies on farming inputs even when the US and other Western countries till subsidise their own agriculture industry.





It lies in increased state investment to social sectors such as education and health.



Dr Fred M’membe