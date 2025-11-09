Given Lubinda files bid to contest PF presidency

Lubinda files bid to contest PF presidency!



Acting Patriotic Front (PF) faction President Given Lubinda has officially filed his nomination to contest the party presidency ahead of the PF National Conference scheduled for November 2025.





Lubinda has since paid the required K200,000 nomination fee.



Lubinda becomes the latest aspirant to do so, joining others such as Lusaka lawyer Makebi Zulu, who is yet to file his nomination.





He says his filing reflects that his party is democratic



Recently, South Africa-based businessman Willah Mudolo also joined the list of presidential hopefuls after paying the K200,000 fee.





Other presidential aspirants who have already filed their nominations and been adopted by the party’s Central Committee include Brian Mundubile, Greyford Monde, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Emmanuel Mwamba, Miles Sampa, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, and Goodward Mulubwa.





The Patriotic Front is holding its national conference for the first time since the death of its former leader and sixth Republican President Edgar Lungu, who passed away on June 5, 2025.





Former President Lungu has not yet been buried due to an ongoing impasse between his family and the Zambian government.



Zambia heads to the polls on August 13, 2026.



-Diamond TV