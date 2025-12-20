GIVEN KATUTA’S THREAT CASE JUDGMENT DELAYED AGAIN



By Nelson Zulu



The Lusaka Magistrates Court has for the second time rescheduled judgement in a matter where independent Chienge Member of Parliament Given Katuta is accused of threatening violence against a Times of Zambia photojournalist.





When the matter came up before court for judgement this morning, Lusaka Principal Magistrate Idah Phiri said the judgement in the matter is not ready to be delivered and will only be ready on Monday next week.





The charge arises from an incident on 21 July 2023 in Lusaka in which the prosecution alleges that Ms. Katuta threatened to cause injury to Times of Zambia photo-journalist Henry Chunza and spat at him while ordering that he deletes photos he took of her after she was suspended from the National Assembly.





The alleged conduct followed parliamentary proceedings during which Ms. Katuta had been suspended by the speaker.





In her defense, Ms. Katuta denied the allegations and told the court the claims were unfounded, explaining she was confused and ashamed after being ordered out of the house.





The initial judgment was set for 16 December 2025 for judgment after written submissions were conducted by both legal representatives.



PHOENIX NEWS