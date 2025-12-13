GIVEN LUBINDA CONSIDERING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST STATE OVER DISMISSED CORRUPTION CASE





By Nelson Zulu



Former Justice Minister Given Lubinda says he is considering suing the State for malicious prosecution after the High Court dismissed the State’s appeal in a corruption related matter.





The Lusaka High Court on Wednesday this week dismissed the appeal filed by the state against Mr. Lubinda, who was acquitted by Lusaka Magistrate Sanford Ngoloba in 2024, on four counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime linked to an alleged receipt of more than US$280,000.





Mr. Lubinda claims the prosecution was poetically motivated and caused him significant personal and financial harm, including loss of rental income and asset management.





He has told Phoenix News that he will consult with his legal team to assess options for civil redress if the State does not appeal further.





Mr. Lubinda adds that until his assessment is done, his focus is on praising God for the favourable outcomes of the Subordinate and Higher Court.



