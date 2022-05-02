PATRIOTIC FRONT PARTY DEPUTY PRESIDENT HON. GIVEN

LUBINDA HAS PUT A FINAL NAIL IN THE COFFIN-PF REST IN

PEACE

By PF NATIONAL MOBILIZATION COMMITTEE MEMBER BIZWELL MUTALE:

I have followed the unfolding events of Patriotic Front-Members of Central Committee with

serious concerns and interest, the culture of working relationship between the Members of

Central Committee and the Patriotic Front Members and their Party Structures has completely

been driven apart and ignored.



The leadership of Hon Given Lubinda, the Acting Deputy President of Patriotic Front Party

who forced the Patriotic Front Party President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu then, to sign a letter

of his appointment as the Acting Deputy President of Patriotic Front without a Central

Committee Consultation and approval of his appointment Party Structures.



Patriotic Front Party was Seriously Humiliated in 2021 General Election to the UPND Party

that formed the new Government now and it recorded first ever unexpected loss as a sitting

Government in Power, the People Spoke widely to reject Patriotic Front Party Government,

under his watch Hon Given Lubinda who was then, sitting as the Member of Central

Committee and National Executive Committee the Highest making decisions body for the

entire PF Party, failed to accept the failure of the entire MCC and he chose to be a leader

now proven to be a disastrous leader and continued to drive the Party in non-rebrand mood.

The Current Central Committee has been rejected and asked to step down to allow the Party

Rebranding and gain the confidence of the PF members and Members of the Public. The most

unacceptable behaviour that brought Patriotic Front Party to Lose Election and booted out of

the office, it has continued, now under the watchful eye of Hon Given Lubinda whose agenda

is to destroy and send Patriotic Front into Oblivion.



Patriotic Front Party has just completed itself, to confirm to the Patriotic Front Members and

the Members of the Public that, it can never be Rebranded not even to be resuscitated for

another breath in a Zambian Political lifetime what a send-off.



The new recycled non-performing Member of Central Committee appointed by Patriotic Front

Party Acting President Hon Given Lubinda, it’s a final nail in the coffin, Patriotic Front Rest in

Peace.



The agenda of making sure that Patriotic Front Party is dissolved and deregistered as an

active political party in Zambia, has now come to light and the master minder has continued

to cartel very successful and the feelings of the Members, that has believed in this Party have

been ignored. The grassroot members at this point they don’t exist completely ignored. This

is a repeat of the Candidate adoption mistake made it was not a mistake it’s a planned move

I’am very concerned with this issue of working in a cartel group style, circle systems has

continued and it’s a big signal to confirm that Patriotic Front has completely Gone its over,

there is no Return back in any form by any means the dream ends here and now.



I want to assist the Acting Deputy President Hon Given Lubinda to confirm that Patriotic Front

Party under his leadership style its time to Pack the Bags and stop dreaming for 2026. It will not be rebranded and revitalised in any form; the Party has a lot of members that can turn this



Party Around 100% but the Cartel of Destruction the same Cartel that Operated towards the

General Election has continued. Segregation, tribalism, greed, infighting, selfish, betrayal and

regional cartel.



There is nothing that has changed or that will change looking at the current situation in the

Patriotic Front Party, we are sinking, too many lies and fake Pretences in PF Political stance,

its over and will not return or exist ever again, into a real-life PF it’s time to accept the reality

and turn the new Chapter, process it and move on game over.



The existence of PF was living in denial, and it has continued to do so, due to the cartel that

thinks, it can take the will of the Patriotic Front Member and the member of The Zambian

Public for Granted. There are still some people who have continued to relate themselves that,

we came with H.E. President Michael Chilufya Sata MHSRIP, making themselves to be more

relevant than the others, even feel better than the Family of the Party Founding Father.

This kind of PF Politics is over, PF need to focus on the realistic, some were PF Members to

work and build the Party around the Country, while some were members of PF just Fattening

their stomachs at the expense of the deserving members of the PF, talking rubbish and

blackmailing people whom they don’t even know about and cheating the President while

embezzling funds from him with false Pretence.



There are many reasons this PF Party has got to this stage and it’s no longer rumours’ its

factual. There was an internal backstabbing and tribal alignment, friends Pocket alignment in

terms of operations resources and Presidential appointments, this was highly controlled by

the internal tribal cartel, the President did not have much Power, this one and that one we are

not together (ABA TATULIBONSE), now the same cartel today in cooking oil and water, the

new Cartel headed by Hon Given Lubinda has risen to divide the PF deeper and shut the

doors and send the Party to its knees good bye.



Patriotic Front Youth and women were used only when needed and no support, and not even

allowed to meet or be greeted by the President. The Cartel will surround the President when

on the tour like he is an egg, there were few Police Security near The President and more

Cartels became the Security of The President, these are high ranking Ministers, Member of

Parliament, State House Staff that were members of the Cartel headed by The Secretary

General Hon Davis Mwila then.



This incapacitated the President to get to meet the Local Police officials, Government officials,

PF Party Official at Provincial level, District and Constituencies officials, I was meeting these

people and they briefed me their concerns and I gave it to the President. This was not a

standard operation it was cartel operation, now it’s a check mate new cartel Hon Given

Lubinda is running the new error of finishing what was left of PF.



The non-performing team of so-called Member of Central Committee; it’s a new final team of

PF Oblivion send off.