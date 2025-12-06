Given Lubinda is not Zambian but Scottish – Davies Mwila

FORMER Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila says party acting president Given Lubinda is not Zambian but Scottish.

Appearing on Diamond TV last night, Mwila said Lubinda cannot be president of Zambia, alleging that he is a white man whose origins within the country are unknown.



“How do you elect a white man as president? Where in Zambia have you seen that? His father is a white man. You don’t know. His father is Scottish. Do you know where he originally comes from? Hakainde Hichilema, we know he comes from Namwala, Bweengwa. Brian Mundubile is from Mporokoso. Chishimba Kambwili is from Mporokoso,” he said.



“Even if you say Lubinda is Zambian, he is not an indigenous Zambian. He is not different from Guy Scott. No one knows where he comes from.”



He stated that Lubinda cannot even be elected as PF president because he has no support and does not have the heart to unite people.



“I know Given Lubinda better than anyone. He can’t unite the party. He found me in PF in 2006. Sata and Lungu united the party. Given Lubinda just wakes up, he fires people, he cancels the general conference,” said Mwila.

When asked whom he had endorsed for the PF presidency, Mwila said the right candidate was Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile.



“I’m going with Brian Mundubile, not Makebi. I have made it clear that I am for Mundubile. Brian Mundubile has support and he will bring the votes on the table. He is better than Lubinda,” he stated.



He also alleged that Lubinda was aware that he had no support within the party, hence the delay in conducting the general conference.



He warned that if the PF does not elect a presidential candidate this month, then it will definitely lose next year’s general election.



“We only have six months before we go to the general election. If we can’t choose a leader in December, I can tell you that we won’t win the election. Lubinda wants to use shortcuts for himself to be elected as president, but that will not work,” explained Mwila.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, December 6, 2025