GIVEN LUBINDA SAYS PASSAGE OF BILL 7 BETRAYAL TO ZAMBIANS



By Cecilia Zyambo



Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda has condemned the passing of Bill 7 in parliament, describing it as a betrayal to Zambians.





The constitutional amendment Bill number 7 of 2025 was passed with an overwhelming vote of 131 to 2, and now awaits presidential assent to become law.





Mr. Lubinda has told Phoenix News that December 15th, 2025, will remain a sad day for Zambia, because members of parliament detached themselves from the people they represent, adding that the Bill is against the will of most Zambians.



He adds that the Bill 7 debate after the constitutional court ruling was illegal, and all members of parliament who took part in passing the bill will soon be held accountable.





But UPND Itezhi-Tezhi MP Twaambo Mutinta has welcomed the Bill’s passage, citing widespread consultation hence the huge number of MPs who voted for it in parliament.





And Political Historian Professor Bizeck Phiri says the passage of the Bill was expected, and expects the Bill to solidify the Zambian constitution, without needing any amendments soon.



PHOENIX NEWS