GIVEN LUBINDA SHOULD RESIGN ON MORAL GROUNDS
The 2/3 majority vote secured in Parliament in favour of the Constitution Amendment Bill No 7 of 2025 does not only reflect the will of the people through their MPs, but failed leadership of Given Lubinda.
It is embarrassing as it mirrors the fact that some of the PF leaders, especially Lubinda are living in denial of the truth that none of the presidential candidates have leadership qualities and are banking on luck.
What transpired on the floor of the House, requires that Lubinda should be the first among the candidates to resign and not start thinking of expelling MPs from the Party as sources have revealed.
It is clear that he has no following of MPs and lost control to lead the PF to any victory in the 2026 General elections.
By Thomas Chewe
Ilelanga News. December 16, 2025.
This is not about Hon Given Lubinda alone..There’s need for a complete overhaul.
Those Patriotic Front Rebels who voted for the illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7 have moved on. Keeping them in the party will completely destroy the Patriotic Front. Those people ‘s royalties are elsewhere..And come dissolution of Parliament, the second betrayal will even be worse than the first one. These people will abandon the Patriotic Front and many will join the UPND.
The Illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7 has given a timely warning for the Patriotic Front to know who their true members are…
A Firm decision is required. An expulsion of all those who voted for the Illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7.
A reorganization of the Top leadership should be done. The party needs Organisational Charisma at the top. Appoint Hon Chishimba Kambwili as Vice President – Mobilisation. A reprieve of the Lundazi Law Maker Nyirenda should be done immediately, and her appointment as Vice President – Administration.
All the Party positions held by the rebels should be filled in immediately.
Further there should be an invitation through the Party Structures National wide to start identifying Potential Candidates to stand on the Seats currently held by the Rebels.
There should be serious movement to identify shadow MPs in all the Constituencies especially those held by the Rebels.
No one is indispensable.
This is a time for Bold and decisive Actions.