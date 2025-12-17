GIVEN LUBINDA SHOULD RESIGN ON MORAL GROUNDS



The 2/3 majority vote secured in Parliament in favour of the Constitution Amendment Bill No 7 of 2025 does not only reflect the will of the people through their MPs, but failed leadership of Given Lubinda.





It is embarrassing as it mirrors the fact that some of the PF leaders, especially Lubinda are living in denial of the truth that none of the presidential candidates have leadership qualities and are banking on luck.

What transpired on the floor of the House, requires that Lubinda should be the first among the candidates to resign and not start thinking of expelling MPs from the Party as sources have revealed.

It is clear that he has no following of MPs and lost control to lead the PF to any victory in the 2026 General elections.



By Thomas Chewe



Ilelanga News. December 16, 2025.