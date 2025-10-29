Given Lubinda Visits Kambwili

Given Lubinda writes:

Good morning dear friends!



Yesterday we went to visit Hon Dr Chishimba Kambwili at his residence.





He is not well at all. He clearly needs medical attention.



He has an appointment for Monday, 27th October with his medical team in South Africa who are to calibrate his Sleep Aponea machine after they have conducted a sleep aponea analysis on him.





Apparently he needs the machine to stabilize his breathing when he is sleeping and it currently is malfunctioning due to dust accumulated where he has been the past months.



He asks for the support of all.