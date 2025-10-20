Given Lubinda visits the Zambia Correctional Services HQ to petition against the blockade of visitation to opposition colleagues in prisons

WHAT IS THE RATIONALE BEHIND THESE RESTRICTIONS? – GIVEN LUBINDA



Patriotic Front Acting President and Tonse Chairman Dr. Given Lubinda has requested that the Zambia Correctional Services (ZCS) provide him with the “New Law or Standing Orders” that prevents him from visiting inmates.





Recently, Mr. Lubinda has consistently been denied and deprived of his right to visit and commiserate with his colleagues, particularly those who are politically incarcerated.





“Every time I visit a correctional facility, be it Kasama, Mwembeshi, or Chimbokaila, I am required to obtain clearance from the higher office in Lusaka”, Mr. Lubinda complained. In response, the ZCS Headquarters staff stated that their bosses were out of office.





Mr. Lubinda was accompanied by Tonse leaders President Wright Musona and President Hector Soondo, and Members of the Central Committee- MCC Gabriel Kibombwe, MCC Kennedy Kamba. Others present were Patriotic Front Provincial and District officials.