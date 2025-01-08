“GIVEN LUBINDA WAS SUPPOSED TO DIE”

By The Candidates Editor

During his days as Member of Parliament, and while in opposition, Given Lubinda together with two other MPs (names withheld) took to Parliament some very controversial yet progressive Bills to be passed into law.

For Lubinda, he had a Bill which if passed would mandate office bearers of the Judiciary, Executive and Legislature to publicly declare their assets. Currently, the law only requires the President and Ministers to declare their assets.Lubinda reckoned, in Ministries, it is Permanent Secretaries and Directors who are responsible for the approval of payments and awarding of contracts.

“Therefore, these are susceptible to corruption. Their lifestyles, their earnings and wealth must be in check as well, just like the law requires for the President and Ministers”

Lubinda felt the same for office bearers in the Law Enforcement, Legislature and Judiciary because they are all susceptible to corruption.

This was Given Lubinda’s point. But, however noble his intentions were, there were forces within the government system who felt Lubinda’s quest to make public office bearers more accountable to the people was perhaps going too far.

The two other colleagues of Lubinda in Parliament were cowed down and withdrew their own Bills , one of which was the ZNBC Bill. For Lubinda, it was time to fight for what is right.

The Bill passed first reading. But somewhere before the final stage, at the Parliament premises, it seems the coffee which Lubinda took for that day wasn’t friendly to his stomach.

He was rushed to the Hospital at UTH in particular and admitted there , on the very day he should have been in Parliament to present his Bill for the final stage. Apparently, even the medicine prescribed to him to treat the “unfriendly coffee” was merely making things worse, to ensure that the MP who was advocating for accountable to the boarder governance system in this country, died.

It must be pointed out that a number of prominent people this day, were a cog in the system that successfully stopped Lubinda. This is most disturbing now, since these very figures are among those who climb on top of mountains to calls for accountability among office bearers, and often times than not, call others corrupt.

However, this is how the Bill never saw it’s legs again until today. When Lubinda finally recovered, he approached the then Speaker of National Assembly (again no names mentioned here), to continue with his journey. The speaker agreed with him, yet, nothing happened.

The exact details of what really happened to Given cannot be shared on this platform because, they reveal identities of people who may have a problem to be mentioned.

It must be pointed out that from our understanding, Given Lubinda almost lost his life. He was supposed to die on the day of passing his controversial yet progressive Bill.