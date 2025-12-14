GIVEN LUBINDA WELCOMES PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT BY CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI & MILES SAMPA.



PF faction leader Given Lubinda has thanked Chishmba Kambwili his MCC and Miles Sampa for their endorsement as sole presidential candidate in next year’s general elections.





This afternoon ex-convict Chishmba Kambwili and Miles Sampa interpreted the PF constitution at a media briefing that when a party president dies or resigns, the vice president automatically becomes the party president, cementing that as things stand, Given Lubinda is the party president and there is no need to go for party convention as there is no vacancy at party president level.





In cancelling the faction party convention, Kambwili stated that PF had a convention in 2021 saying that in 2025 there cannot be a convention again, especially that he as the party founder has endorsed Lubinda as a sole presidential candidate.