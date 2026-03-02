GLOBAL OIL PRICES SURGE AS MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT ESCALATES



GLOBAL energy markets have been thrown into turmoil following a sharp escalation in military conflict involving Iran over the weekend, sending crude oil prices to their highest levels in over a year.





As markets opened today, Monday, Brent Crude futures jumped by more than 8%, breaching $79 per barrel. Earlier in the session, prices spiked as high as $82 per barrel, a 14-month high as traders reacted to news of strikes in the region and the effective disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.





The Strait is a critical artery for global trade, with approximately 20% of the world’s oil supply passing through its waters. Reports indicate that tanker traffic has significantly slowed or halted due to security concerns and the withdrawal of insurance coverage for vessels in the area.





Market analysts warn that if the disruption persists, oil prices could potentially test the $100 per barrel mark. Such a surge would likely exert fresh inflationary pressure on global economies, including Zambia, where fuel pump prices are closely tied to international market trends.





In a bid to stabilise the market, eight OPEC+ countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, have reportedly agreed to boost production to offset potential supply gaps. However, experts suggest that spare capacity may not be enough to fully bridge the deficit if the blockade in the Gulf continues.





Back home, stakeholders in the energy and transport sectors are closely monitoring the situation. While the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) usually reviews local prices monthly based on the performance of the Kwacha and international oil costs, the current global volatility remains a point of concern for consumers and businesses alike.





The international community continues to call for de-escalation in the Middle East to prevent a prolonged global energy crisis.



Zanis