

Global royals gather in Sweden for historic royal celebration



Sweden hosted a high-profile royal gathering as Carl XVI Gustaf marked a major royal milestone, drawing monarchs and royal representatives from across Europe and beyond.





The event brought together members of leading royal families, reinforcing long-standing diplomatic and cultural ties between European monarchies, while also highlighting Sweden’s central role in royal diplomacy.





Among distinguished attendees were royal figures from Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, alongside representatives from other European royal houses.





The Kingdom of Thailand was also invited as a special guest, underscoring the enduring relationship between the Thai and Swedish monarchies — a connection that spans more than a century.





Ceremonial highlights included a traditional royal service and an evening state banquet, where multiple royal families appeared together in a rare and symbolic display of unity.





The gathering is being viewed as one of the most significant royal events in Europe this year — not just a celebration, but a statement of continuity, tradition, and soft power in a shifting global landscape.