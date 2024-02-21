GMO MEALIE MEAL NOT A HEALTH RISK AND DOES NOT KILL UPN CONSUMPTION – MUTOLO PHIRI

GOVERNMENT has castigated Zambians for demonising the Genetically Motivated Organisms (GMO) mealie meal being imported from South Africa for onward transmission to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), for the product is not a health risk and does not kill upon consumption.

Reuben Mtolo Phiri, the Minister of Agriculture has told Zambians that the GMO mealie meal that was being stocked at Kasumbalesa was not meant for the Zambian market but for the DRC and that Zambians should not be worried about the availability of the South African mealie meal on the Zambian market.

DNZ