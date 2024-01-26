GO AND TEST THE ZNS MEALIE MEAL FROM THE SHOPS AND SEE IF IT CONTAINS GMO – ZNS

Zambia National Service -ZNS- Commander Lt. Gen MALITI SOLOCHI has urged political players to be truthful over their allegations that ZNS is producing Genetically Modified Organisms-GMO-mealie meal.

Lt. Gen SOLOCHI says the allegations are NOT true because the ZNS eagles’ mealie meal is NOT in any way produced with any GMO content.

The ZNS commander has further challenged anyone alleging that the eagle’s mealie meal contains GMOs to take laboratory tests that will prove the allegations.

Credit: ZNBC