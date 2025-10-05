GO BACK TO THE PULPIT: Zambians and their Resistance to Change- Dr. Nevers Mumba

GO BACK TO THE PULPIT



Zambians and their Resistance to Change.





By Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba



There’s a curious ailment in the Zambian socio-political bloodstream. It’s not malaria. It’s not high blood pressure. It’s not even load shedding (though that comes close).



No, what we’re dealing with is far more chronic. A condition so spiritually persistent, it leaves even demons shocked!



It’s called “Changeophobia” — the fear that someone who once did one thing well… might today decide to change and do another.





You see, in Zambia, once people have seen you preach in Kitwe or thunder from a pulpit at Mulungushi Conference Centre, then that’s it. That’s your life now. Forever. You are not allowed to grow. Not allowed to evolve. Not allowed to do… politics.





Because in the minds of certain keyboard warriors with bundles of unresolved trauma and 15mb data, life is a photograph. And everybody must remain picture perfect.





In fact, some still ask me—seriously—about “the house in Kitwe where we used to live in.” As if that’s where my destiny is still parked. They somehow overlook the many houses God has graciously moved us into over the years—some with better roofs, more bathrooms, and far fewer potholes in the driveway!





Imagine this: When Angels Become Zambians



Let’s imagine, for a moment, that the holy angels of heaven were Zambians. Yes, I know — it’s terrifying, but picture this: imagine how Zambians would have reacted to the news about Jesus Christ coming down from heaven to become human.





Angel Banda (on Facebook):

“Ati he’s going to earth to be a carpenter? Iwe Yesu, stick to praise and worship. We loved you more when you used to shine bright and lead the heavenly choir. This new role… awe kuwayawayafye…..”





Angel Mwansa:

“This transition isn’t making sense. How can the King of Kings now be fixing chairs in Nazareth? Is he broke? I think its not too late. Let’s pray for him. Mwe Yesu, I remember us worshipping him with my fellow Angels from the sides of the north, near the Hallelujah Square, Something is definitely wrong, Go back to your Father imwe ba Prodigal Jesus.”





Angel Natasha:

“Honestly, he was more anointed before. These days, he’s hanging around fishermen and tax collectors. He’s lost direction. I think apa if he had stuck to his calling, he would have even taken over the role of the Holy Ghost apa nomba fwema holy angels we can only listening and taking orders from.angel Gabriel…. #BringBackHeavenlyJesus”





If Jesus had to deal with Zambian Facebook? The crucifixion would have been via hashtags.



Let’s talk football



Zidane, Ancelotti, and the Power of Transition





In his prime, Zinedine Zidane was a magician on the pitch. A midfield maestro. A bald-headed footballer with feet kissed by magic. But when he retired, did he sit down and start hosting sports TV shows with outdated analysis and “back in our day” stories?





No. He became a coach. And not just any coach — a legendary one. He mentored players like Ronaldo (the CR7 edition), Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modrić. Under his guidance, they won Champions League trophies like it was an annual tradition. Christmas for footballers.





Carlo Ancelotti did the same. From the pitch to the dugout, from a player to professor.



Now most importantly, their societies didn’t throw a tantrum. Nobody in Italy or France wrote Facebook essays titled “Zidane Should Just Stick to Playing Replays on SuperSport.” They embraced the shift and got more value out of the transition.





Because grown societies understand a simple principle: seasons change, and so must roles.



Now let’s bring it home.



From Pulpit to Politics — It’s Not Apostasy, It is a Kingdom Strategy





There’s been a lot of noise, confusion, and unsolicited prophetic analysis about my transition from preacher to politician. Some have accused me of being “lost,” “backslidden,” or my personal favorite — “finished former Pastor.”





Let me be clear: I am not rebranding. I am expanding.



When I stood behind the pulpit, I was on the pitch, playing, and on the battlefield fighting.





Today, I am coaching. And coaching is not for the faint-hearted. It’s for those with vision, scars, and the ability to read the spiritual and political map simultaneously.





I am preparing a new generation. A Zambian “Class of CR7s and Bales” — Christian leaders who will flood politics, media, business, education, and law. Not just to preach, but to govern. Not just to pray, but to lead. Because guess what? If Zambia shall be saved, the Church must enter the battlefield of politics.





The idea that Christians should stay out of politics is not holiness — it’s holy hesitation. If Daniel had stayed in the synagogue, Babylon would’ve remained Babylon. If Joseph had stayed in Potiphar’s house, Egypt would’ve starved. If Esther had stayed in the prayer room, her people would have perished.





Let the Picture Move



Zambians must learn to let the picture move. A still image is beautiful, yes, but it cannot tell the full story. Life is not a photograph. It’s a film. A journey. A drama. An evolution.



So when you see Dr. Nevers Mumba no longer on the familiar pulpit, don’t panic. Don’t throw spiritual tantrums. Don’t post cryptic Facebook statuses like:





“I miss the old Nevers.”

“Back in the day, this man could preach…”

“Politics has stolen our pastor.”

“Sir I remember you in Buchi……”



What you are witnessing is not confusion. It’s not compromise. It’s not ambition.

It’s transition. It’s elevation. It’s strategy.





And I promise you this: just as Zidane coached legends to victory, we are raising a generation of kingdom champions who will take Zambia into its prophetic future.



So sit back, relax, and stop asking about the old house.



We’ve moved. Spiritually, politically, and physically.

And we are Confronting, head on, this deeply rooted mindset lock that has kept us, for too long, chained to the past and to mediocrity.



And THIS film has just begun