GOD IS GREATER THAN MY ENEMIES

By Hon. Ronald Chitotela, MP

First and foremost, I would like to thank my Church “SDA”,the Clergy, friends, family, the people of Pambashe and everyone else for standing with me during this period of persecution, which I can best describe as a “cremison tide” in its nature.

And my solely adjuration to the government’s Investigative wings is for them to practice professionalism in their execution of duties, because the whole episode shows that they’re fighting me with the intent of bringing my reputation into disrepute.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) treated me like a common miscreant and yet there were no charges leveled against me.They followed me in Kawambwa where I had gone to appear before the magistrate court over ersatz charges.They brought me to Lusaka, kept me in the waiting room from 4 am to 3 pm without charges.When one of the officers came to me, he made it clear that the instruction given to them was to detain me.When I asked the officer how possible is that without charges.Sadly and grisly so, the officer had no definite answer but only to tell me that was the instruction given.

I was kept captive from 4 am to 5 pm and when I was formally charged after 3 pm on the matters which were already disposed by the Court, the ACC officers refused to grant me a bond.The lawyers tried what they could but their noble calls for bond were not heard, hence they took me to Ridgeway Police Post till the following day when I appeared before Lusaka magistrate court where I was then granted a bond.

The law is clear one can’t be tried twice on the same charges.I thank God that justice has prevailed.The discharge of today’s cases by magistrate Jennifer Bwalya should make the investigative wings to always investigate matters professionally without attaching one’s political affiliation or the depth of Political grips.

I have endured years of contempt and obloquy by the ACC and I feel it’s time for them to allow me to rest as they’ve tried all possible ways of bringing me down but God has always been on my side for He is greater than them.

RKC-PAMBASHE MP

18-05-2022