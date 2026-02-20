God Will Raise Me To The Throne In August – Makebi.

‎

‎Patriotic Front (PF) presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu says God would place him on the throne as President of the Republic of Zambia in August this year.



‎

‎He said so when he addressed the Pentecostal Assembly of God presided over by Bishop Raphael Silwamba in Mongu District, Western Province.

‎

‎Zulu said that the God who raised kings would also elevate him to leadership.



‎

‎He said his faith was the foundation of his political journey and that divine authority was greater than human plans.

‎

‎Zulu affirmed that the people of Zambia should trust in God’s timing and guidance for the nation’s future.



‎

‎He stressed that his vision for the country was rooted in spiritual conviction and a belief in God’s promise.

‎

‎Zulu quoted from the book of Daniel 2:21 which states: “He (God) changes times and seasons; He deposes kings and raises up others. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning.”