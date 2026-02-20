God Will Raise Me To The Throne In August – Makebi.
Patriotic Front (PF) presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu says God would place him on the throne as President of the Republic of Zambia in August this year.
He said so when he addressed the Pentecostal Assembly of God presided over by Bishop Raphael Silwamba in Mongu District, Western Province.
Zulu said that the God who raised kings would also elevate him to leadership.
He said his faith was the foundation of his political journey and that divine authority was greater than human plans.
Zulu affirmed that the people of Zambia should trust in God’s timing and guidance for the nation’s future.
He stressed that his vision for the country was rooted in spiritual conviction and a belief in God’s promise.
Zulu quoted from the book of Daniel 2:21 which states: “He (God) changes times and seasons; He deposes kings and raises up others. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning.”
