GODAZA CALLS FOR PEACEFUL, ISSUE-BASED BY-ELECTIONS CAMPAIGNS



23rd June 2025



Governance and Development Advocates Zambia (GODAZA) has urged political players to uphold peace and focus on issue-based campaigns as the country prepares for the upcoming by-elections in various constituencies and wards.





In a statement issued today, GODAZA Executive Director Elias Mulenga emphasized the need for political parties and candidates to prioritize development-oriented discussions and avoid divisive rhetoric or personal attacks.





“We expect campaigns to focus on issues that will benefit citizens, aligning with President Hakainde Hichilema’s calls for peace and national unity,” Mulenga stated.





Mulenga appealed to political parties, candidates, and voters to demonstrate maturity and respect for democratic principles by adhering to the Electoral Code of Conduct. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a peaceful atmosphere throughout the campaign and on election day, in line with the President’s consistent advocacy for calm and order.





“By doing so, we can ensure that the by-elections are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner, truly reflecting the will of the Zambian people,” he added.



GODAZA also called on candidates and voters to reject violence and electoral malpractices, including corruption, which could undermine the credibility of the process.





The organization expressed optimism that a responsible and development-focused electoral process would contribute to Zambia’s progress and stability.





For further inquiries, contact:

Governance and Development Advocates Zambia (GODAZA)

Email:godaza.org@gmail.com