GODAZA PRAISES HICHILEMA FOR STRONG NATIONAL LEADERSHIP





GOVERNANCE and Development Advocates Zambia has commended President Hakainde Hichilema’s address, stating that the future of the country is in good hands.





GODAZA Executive Director Elias Mulenga delivered these remarks following the President’s speech on the progress in applying National Values and Principles to the Fifth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly on Friday, 20th February 2026.





Under governance, Mulenga noted the organisation is delighted to recognise the President’s disclosure that corruption prosecutions are now possible within five months, a marked improvement from previous delays spanning decades.





Mulenga further highlighted GODAZA’s appreciation for the unprecedented reduction in political violence and cadreism, with the firm stance that no one is above the law.





Mulenga also praised the constitutional amendments ensuring representation for women, youth, and persons with disabilities at all governance levels for the first time.





On development, Mulenga stated GODAZA observed the substantial rise in the Constituency Development Fund from K1.6 million in 2021 to K40 million per constituency in 2026, empowering communities nationwide.





Mulenga commended the free education policy enabling over 2.5 million children to return to school, backed by the recruitment of 41,917 teachers.





GODAZA also welcomed the provision of clean water to over 4.9 million citizens and the expansion of social cash transfers to 1.5 million households with doubled values.





Mulenga emphasised the positive economic trajectory, including the kwacha’s strong global performance and declining inflation, which will ease living costs for Zambians.





GODAZA urged all stakeholders to build on these achievements as Zambia approaches the general elections on 13th August 2026.



SE