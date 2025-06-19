GODAZA WRITES TO ECL FAMILY URGING TIMELY REPATRIATION OF FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S BODY





19th June 2026



The Governance, Development, Advocates Zambia (GODAZA) has written to the Family Spokesperson and Legal Counsel of the late former President Edgar Lungu to prioritize the repatriation of his body to Zambia.





GODAZA Executive Director Elias Mulenga said the development will allow the nation to properly mourn and honour his legacy.





In an official letter addressed to Legal Counsel Makebi Zulu, the Managing Partner at Makebi Zulu and Advocates lawyers representing the family of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu .





Mr. Mulenga expressed concern over delays in the funeral arrangements.



He urged restraint from engaging in political disputes during the mourning period.





Mr. Mulenga emphasized that prolonged uncertainty surrounding the former President’s final farewell was causing distress among citizens.





He added that the delay was undermining the dignity of the Office of the President.



Mr. Mulenga urged the family and legal representatives to disregard social media speculation.





He called for funeral proceedings to be handled with respect and national unity in mind.



The letter also noted that delays in the repatriation process could be perceived as a denial of Zambians’ right to mourn their former leader.





GODAZA described the situation as a human rights concern.



Mr. Mulenga called on the involved parties to work closely with the government to facilitate a smooth and timely process.





He stressed that doing so would ensure peace and stability during this challenging time.



As the nation continues to reflect on Lungu’s contributions to Zambia, Mr. Mulenga emphasized the importance of focusing on his legacy.





He urged stakeholders not to allow political tensions to overshadow the moment.



For clarifications contact Governance and Development Advocates Zambia email godaza.org@gmail.com