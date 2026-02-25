Going Again For President Hichilema: A Deserving Re-election



Four and half years is all it took for President Hakainde Hichilema to build a new Zambia we all wanted.





The transformation we have witnessed across our education sector alone speaks volumes of his passion for our nation’s future. From the increased funding that has built new schools and classrooms, to the recruitment of teachers that has given our children a better chance at life, his works are a living, breathing testament to his vision.





But his impact has been felt far beyond the classroom. The restoration of economic stability, the paying down of debt, and the renewed hope in the hearts of our people are all chapters in a remarkable story of leadership.





He has done so much in just four and half years. He has earned the right to rest and just wait for his second term inauguration. Yes, he can go and rest today and he would still win with a landslide, not because of a campaign, but because his first term is his campaign. His exceptional four and half years are his legacy and his manifesto.





Let him retreat to the quiet of his beautiful Naminwe Farm in Namwala District. Let him recharge. Let him breathe. Because the engine he built is still running. The public service understands the mission. The policies are in motion. We don’t need him to exhaust himself campaigning. We need him to save his energy for us.





We need him strong for the next five years.

Let this be a time of rejuvenation. Zambia does not just need him for the next few months; we need a President Hakainde Hichilema who is refreshed, energised, and ready to conquer the challenges of a second term with the same, if not greater, vigour. To deliver even more development, we need him at his strongest. And the best way to be strong is to be well-rested.





This is where you, the masses and party functionaries, come in. He carried the burden of fixing Zambia. Now, you must carry the burden of his re-election whilst he rests.





💪🏽 You go and be his voice in the villages.

💪🏽 You become his feet in the markets.

💪🏽 You be his shield online and offline.





He secured our future. He built a solid future for our country to believe again. Now let us secure his second term. It is not as a politician or a party supporter, but simply as a proud Zambian who has watched you steer our country with unwavering dedication, that I support your re-election bid in the August 2026 general elections.





Go and rest, Mr. President. We have got the campaign. It is not your race anymore but ours. You focus on coming back stronger to finish what you started. Zambia needs the rested version of you for the next term.



Dr. Martin Mushumba

Public Policy Analyst