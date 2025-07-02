GOING TO COURT IN ORDER TO SEEK OUT OF COURT!- Fred M’membe

GOING TO COURT IN ORDER TO SEEK OUT OF COURT!



First, they denied former president Edgar Lungu permission to travel abroad for medical review and consequently contributed to his death.





Then, after he died, they blocked his grieving family by dragging it to court at the eleventh hour to prevent them from burying their loved one.





Now they are pleading for an out of court settlement. How? They are the ones who took the matter to court. Are they sensing defeat and further humiliation? Or perhaps they are now scared of being exposed in open court on how cruel they treated the former president?





These are cruel and insincere people. If they can toss around or treat a grieving family this way, how about poor ordinary citizens?





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party