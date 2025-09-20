GONE VIRAL: BRUCE MWAPE BREAKS SILENCE: SAYS HE WAS NEVER PAID DESPITE MAKING HISTORY WITH COPPER QUEENS





By: Crown TV Zambia



Bruce Mwape, Zambia’s most successful coach, has made a shocking claim that he wasn’t paid at all during his time as coach of the Copper Queens national team.





This is despite qualifying the Zambia women’s national team to the Olympics twice in a row, the world and numerous Africa cup competitions. Initially, Mwape worked without a contract for almost four years and didn’t receive any payment.





Later, after qualifying the team to the Olympic Games for the second time and with Lisa Cole joining as technical advisor, he was offered a two-year contract worth $3,500 monthly.





However, despite signing the contract, Mwape claims he never received any payment.





Furthermore, Mwape revealed that he only received half of the allowances for the 2020 Olympic Games, and didn’t get any allowances for the 2024 Olympics or the 2023 World Cup.



Source: Crown TV