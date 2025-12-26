“GOOD LUCK WITH THE ALIENS!”

Pilot’s Mid-Air Shock as ‘Silver Object’ Hovers by His Wing





What began as a routine flight over Rhode Island suddenly turned into a jaw-dropping aviation mystery and an instant internet sensation.





A stunned pilot radioed air traffic control to report a strange object hovering just feet from his wingtip at around 3,500 feet. He described it as a “small silver canister” that appeared to be completely stationary in midair.





Controllers pressed for details, but the pilot insisted it was no drone, no balloon, and not attached to anything at all. It wasn’t moving. It wasn’t drifting. It was simply… there.





The bafflement was shared on the ground. One controller blurted out “Creepy!” before another jokingly or nervously wished the pilot “good luck with the aliens!”





No official explanation has been offered, and the FAA has yet to comment, leaving the skies filled with questions.





Was it cutting-edge tech, a rogue experiment, or something far stranger?



One thing’s certain: this was no ordinary fly-by.



Source: @VASAviation, New York Post