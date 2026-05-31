Google’s Mosquito Release Plan: 32 Million Engineered Insects Headed for California and Florida





Google’s Debug project is pushing for EPA approval to release up to 32 million male Culex mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia bacteria across parts of California and Florida over the next two years.





The strategy uses lab-altered males that mate with wild females to produce non-viable eggs, aiming to shrink mosquito populations and cut diseases like West Nile virus. Only males are released, so officials say it won’t increase bites.





Critics question handing large-scale insect experiments to a tech giant, raising flags on long-term ecological impacts, unintended consequences for wildlife, and whether regulators are moving too fast on unproven methods in open environments. Public reaction has been sharply skeptical of Big Tech stepping into biological field tests.