GOP committee rips MAGA AG Ken Paxton after wife files for divorce

The official campaign committee for Republicans in the Senate blasted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, after his wife announced that she was filing for divorce “on biblical grounds.”

In a Thursday post on X, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton (R) announced the divorce filing.

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant, and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage,” Angela Paxton said. “I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, chaired by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), quickly reacted with a statement.

“What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting,” the NRSC said. “No one should have to endure what Angela Paxton has, and we pray for her as she chooses to stand up for herself and her family during this difficult time.”

The Texas attorney general is making a bid to defeat Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). Ken Paxton faced allegations of an affair as part of the unsuccessful impeachment proceedings against him earlier this year.