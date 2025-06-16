GOP senator accused of ‘mocking’ the murder of two Dems

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), an ally to President Donald Trump, is in hot water over a social media post.

Lee on Sunday took to X and posted a photo of a man accused of posing as a police officer and shooting two Democratic lawmakers and their spouses.

Along with the image, Lee confusingly wrote, “This is what happens When Marxists don’t get their way.”

The comment seemingly contradicts a statement by the alleged shooter’s best friend, who suggested the suspect is a strong supporter of the president.

The statement didn’t sit well with numerous notable political experts and observers.

Podcast host Brett Meiselas said, “For a U.S. senator to be posting fake information like this after Democratic lawmakers were just shot is just so beneath contempt I don’t even know where to begin.”

“In a normal world this would be grounds for expulsion or censure at minimum but we live in hell so,” he added on Sunday.

Conservative anti-Trump activist Rick Wilson said, “The surgery to remove your sense of shame was a success. Congrats, I guess.”

Democratic pollster Matt McDermott said, “Yesterday, a Trump supporter went on an assassination spree targeting Democrats. Today, a GOP Senator mocks their murder.”

“This isn’t politics — it’s depraved moral rot,” the strategist added.

Matthew Gertz, a senior fellow at Media Matters for America, chimed in:

“This is an honest to god U.S. senator who either has had his brain broken by the internet or is posturing as such to appeal to the most dishonest, deranged, and/or stupid people online.